Parlamento español votará esta semana para investir a Pedro Sánchez como jefe de Gobierno

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 24: The acting President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, appears after signing an agreement with the leader of Sumar and second vice-president of the Government and acting Minister of Labor, for a progressive coalition Government, in a public event at the Reina Sofia Museum, on 24 October, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. The PSOE and Sumar have reached a programmatic agreement to form a new "progressive" coalition government after their leaders finalized the details of a pact that is "the result of negotiations that have taken place since the end of July". The pact includes the reduction of working hours without salary reduction. (Photo By Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via Getty Images) / Europa Press News