Exprimer ministro David Cameron es nuevo canciller del Reino Unido

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Britain's former Prime Minister, David Cameron, leaves 10, Downing Street after being appointed Foreign Secretary in a Cabinet reshuffle on November 13, 2023 in London, England. Rishi Sunak came under pressure last week to sack Suella Braverman after she wrote an article criticising the Met Police over Pro-Palestinian Marches which was not signed off by Downing Street. At the weekend, several far-right protestors were arrested after confrontations at the Cenotaph during the Armistice Day service. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) / Carl Court