HRW denuncia “represión” en Egipto por “detención arbitraria” de manifestantes

Cairo (Egypt), 20/10/2023.- People shout slogans during a protest in support of the Palestinian people, in downtown Cairo, Egypt, 20 October 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, leading to Israeli retaliatory strikes on the Palestinian enclave. (Protestas, Egipto) EFE/EPA/STR / STR ( EFE )