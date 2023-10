Evacúan el museo Louvre y el Palacio de Versalles por amenazas de bomba

Paris (France), 14/10/2023.- Police officers patrol the surroundings of the Les Halles shopping area in Paris, France, 14 October 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron raised its national security alert system to a high level and mobilized 7,000 troops for increased security in response to a knife attack at a school where a teacher was fatally stabbed to death and two others seriously injured. (Terrorismo, Francia) EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ / TERESA SUAREZ ( EFE )