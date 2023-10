Al menos 21 muertos en un grave accidente de autobús en el norte de Italia

Mestre (Italy), 03/10/2023.- Investigators use torchlights to illuminate the site where a bus with passengers on board fell from an elevated section in Mestre, near Venice, to crash down and land on the railway tracks that run alongside the road, in Mestre, Italy, late 03 October 2023. At least two fatalities have been confirmed so far although it is feared that the number of casualties is destined to rise. About forty other persons were reported to have suffered injuries. (Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ANDREA BUOSO / ANDREA BUOSO ( EFE )