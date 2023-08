El Kremlin negó implicaciones en la muerte del líder del grupo Wagner

Moscow (Russian Federation), 24/08/2023.- Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an operational meeting via video conference with permanent members of the Russian Security Council in Moscow, Russia, 25 August 2023. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREML ( EFE )