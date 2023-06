Policía de Orden Público de Honduras, coordinará los 21 centros penitenciarios

In this handout picture released by Honduran Presidency President Xiomara Castro (L) observes the director of the National Police, General Gustavo Sanchez (C), who signs after being sworn in as the new Minister of Security, in Tegucigalpa on June 21, 2023. A vicious battle with guns and fire left at least 46 women dead in a women's jail in Honduras, a country with a particularly high rate of prison violence and more than 1,000 inmate deaths in 20 years. As the first bodies were handed over to mourning families for burial, the prosecutor's office on Wednesday updated the confirmed toll from 41. (Photo by Handout / Honduran Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HONDURAN PRESIDENCY " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / HANDOUT