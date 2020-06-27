Jari Jones, la modelo trans que protagoniza nueva campaña de Calvin Klein

La influencer Jari Jones es la nueva imagen de la campaña de Calvin Klein, que celebra el mes del orgullo LGBTIQ+. La compañía decidió apostarle a un personaje que desafiara los estándares de belleza establecidos.
Jones apoya el movimiento ‘Black Lives Matter’, hace parte de la comunidad afrodescendiente y se llama a sí misma queen, trans y lesbiana.
‘Proud in my Calvins’, es el título de la campaña que se ha vuelto viral en redes, con la que buscan reivindicar la diversidad y la inclusión, para que cada vez más personas logren identificarse con los modelos que presenta la marca.
- Esteman protagonizará la marcha virtual LGBTI+
- Comunidad Trans anuncia marcha para protestar por abusos policiales
La mujer celebró con una foto en su cuenta de Instagram, en la que se ve alegre destapando una botella de champaña, con la publicidad de Calvin Klein en Nueva York.
“Hay momentos de los que he oído hablar, que te ayudan a olvidar cuando el mundo te dijo “nunca”. Hay estos momentos que he oído hablar de que te ayudan a sanar cuando la sociedad ha intentado vencerte, una y otra vez (…) Presento esta imagen, yo todo lo que mi cuerpo representa a mi comunidad y familia elegida, con la esperanza de que son dignos de celebración, de compasión de amor y gratitud”, escribió Jari.
Cientos de usuarios calificaron la campaña como “progresista” e “inclusiva”. Sin embargo, muchos criticaron la imagen asegurando que era “conveniente”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you “Never” !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don’t see yourself. . . I’ve been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. . . - Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!! . . . . #calvinklein #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride🌈 #bodydiversity #soho #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #billboard #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored