Pearl Jam aplazó su gira norteamericana por coronavirus

Pearl Jam ha pospuesto la gira norteamericana de presentación de su nuevo álbum, 'Gitaton', a la venta el próximo 27 de marzo, debido a la expansión del coronavirus.
La gira tenía que empezar el 18 de marzo en Toronto y tenía fechas hasta el 19 de abril en Oakland,pero ahora las fechas se posponen hasta un punto indeterminado del futuro.
"Hemos trabajado duro con nuestro management y asociados para encontrar otras soluciones u opciones, pero los niveles de riesgo para nuestro público y sus comunidades son simplemente demasiado altos", plantea el grupo en un comunicado.
La banda añade que, además, tienen un grupo de "apasionados fans que viajan lejos" para asistir a sus conciertos: "Siempre nos hemos sentido alagados por esto y respetamos su energía y devoción. Pero en este caso, viajar es algo a evitar".
No deja pasar Pearl Jam la oportunidad de criticar al Gobierno de Estados Unidos al lamentar que no haya habido "mensajes claros" por su parte con respecto a la "seguridad de las personas y nuestra capacidad para ir a trabajar".
"Al no tener ejemplos de la capacidad de nuestro departamento nacional de salud para adelantarnos a esto, no tenemos motivos para creer que estará bajo control en las próximas semanas", remarca la banda estadounidense.
No dice nada concreto por ahora Pearl Jam de las fechas que tienen confirmadas en Europa para el verano, pero a tenor de sus palabras todo dependerá de cómo evolucione la situación a nivel mundial en los próximos días.
"Se nos dice que ser parte de grandes reuniones está en lo alto de la lista de cosas a evitar, ya que esta crisis de salud global ahora está comenzando a afectar todas nuestras vidas. Desafortunadamente, la comunión en grupos grandes es una gran parte de lo que hacemos como banda y la gira que hemos estado ocupados planeando durante meses ahora está en peligro", remarca la banda.
As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives. Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy... We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority. So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements... This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date. We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid. It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work. Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead. Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone. What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another. Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever. We are so sorry… And deeply upset.. If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you. - Ed & Pearl Jam