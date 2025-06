OIEA alerta catástrofe nuclear en caso de ataque israelí a central iraní de Bushehr

NEW YORK (United States), 20/06/2025.- Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi speaks via video call during a Security Council meeting addressing the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, USA, 20 June 2025. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL / SARAH YENESEL ( EFE )