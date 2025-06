Israel expulsa a Greta Thunberg y a activistas de la Flotilla de la Libertad

Catania (Italy), 30/05/2025.- Greta Thunberg looks after arriving on board the ship 'Madleen' of the NGO Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) in Catania, where the Swedish activist and Irish actor Liam Cunningham will hold a panel dedicated to the humanitarian aid mission leaving for Gaza at Etna Comics, in Catania, Sicily, Italy, 30 May 2025. More than 54,200 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. (Italia) EFE/EPA/ORIETTA SCARDINO / ORIETTA SCARDINO ( EFE )