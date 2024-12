Líderes mundiales asisten a la apertura de Notre Dame

Paris (France), 07/12/2024.- Police officers guard the security perimeter around Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral, in Paris, France, 07 December 2024. A security system has been put in place for the reopening of Notre Dame de Paris for the weekend of 07 and 08 December 2024. More than 6,000 police and military agents have been mobilized to control the security of the opening ceremony, with 3,000 people invited to the ceremony, including many public figures and heads of state. Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral will be officially inaugurated on 07 December 2024 after nearly six years of renovation work after its destruction by a fire on 15 April 2019. (Francia) EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ / TERESA SUAREZ ( EFE )