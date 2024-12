Qué es el guarapo y dónde se produce en Colombia: 3 curiosidades de la famosa bebida

JENESANO, COLOMBIA - AUGUST 19: People Drink guarapo, a traditional alcoholic drink, during a match as part of the 2024 'Botas, Ruana y Sombrero Festival' on August 19, 2024 in Jenesano, Colombia. During the four-day festival, residents of different towns of the Boyacá department gather to be part of a football tournament where players wear boots, the traditional ruana (woollen fabric) and a sombrero (hat). The tournament has female and male categories and people of all ages can participate. The activities are not only focused on football but also on regional cultural expressions. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images) / Diego Cuevas