EE.UU. y Naciones Unidas buscan restablecimiento de la democracia en Venezuela

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres pose for photos at United Nations headquarters on February 24, 2023 in New York City. Blinken was one of the international officials to attend the Security Council meeting marking the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, the UN General Assembly passed 141-7 with 32 abstention calling for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and for Russia to withdraw its forces immediately. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) / Michael M. Santiago