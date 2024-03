Otros cinco detenidos en India en relación con la violación de turista española

Jharkhand (India), 05/03/2024.- Police personnel attend a press conference on the Spanish tourist gang rape case in Dumka, Jharkhand, India, 05 March 2024. The Jharkhand Police said five more persons were arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a Spanish tourist on 01 March in Dumka, district of Jharkhand, taking the total detained to eight. EFE/EPA/RAJESH KUMAR -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- / RAJESH KUMAR ( EFE )