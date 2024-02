Trump tendrá que pagar una multa de más de 350 millones por fraude en su empresa familiar

New York (United States), 16/02/2024.- Trump Tower as seen in New York, New York, USA, 16 February 2024. Judge Arthur Engoron issued the Trump Organization to pay over $350 million in damages, and prevents former president Donald Trump "from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years" on Friday. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL / SARAH YENESEL ( EFE )