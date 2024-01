Argentina vive huelga general desde 2019, contra medidas de Javier Milei

Aerial view of members of unions and social organizations taking part in a demonstration outside the Argentine Congress during a national strike against the government of Javier Milei in downtown Buenos Aires, on January 24, 2024. Argentine President Javier Milei faces the first national strike in just 45 days of government, against his draconian fiscal adjustment and his plan to reform more than a thousand laws and regulations that governed for decades. The largest Argentine union called the strike in rejection, in particular, of the changes by decree to the labor regime promoted by Milei, which limit the right to strike and affect the financing of unions. (Photo by Tomas CUESTA / AFP) (Photo by TOMAS CUESTA/AFP via Getty Images) / TOMAS CUESTA