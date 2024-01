Corea del Sur: el líder de la oposición fue apuñalado en el cuello

Busan (Korea, Republic Of), 02/01/2024.- Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, lies down after he was stabbed by an assailant on the left side of his neck during a visit to the construction site of an airport on Gadeok Island off the southeastern port city of Busan, South Korea, 02 January 2024. (Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT IMAGE PIXELLATED AT SOURCE / YONHAP ( EFE )