ONU denuncia violaciones a DD.HH. en Cisjordania por parte de Israel

Mourners carry the body of Hazem Qatawi (23), who was killed during an overnight raid by Israeli forces in Ramallah, during his funeral on December 28, 2023, amid a surge in violence in the Israeli occupied West Bank and continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images) / ZAIN JAAFAR