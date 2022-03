Pogacar: "Estoy súper feliz de haber ganado dos Tirreno-Adriático"

🔱 Tirreno Adriatico @eolo_it 2022



🎙️ @TamauPogi: "I stayed focused till the end. I'm super happy to have won two Tirreno-Adriatico. Let's see what I can do in the next races. I might look unbeatable but I'm not."#TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/7DC5DJPuN1