Kirby y la tierra olvidada llegará a Nintendo Switch el 25 de marzo

Kirby’s back for an unforgettable adventure! ⭐



Use the tough puff’s powerful copy abilities to defeat formidable foes and rescue the Waddle Dees when #Kirby and the Forgotten Land soars to #NintendoSwitch on March 25, 2022.https://t.co/OiYqKfHQ4a pic.twitter.com/c2S8N8Zqhz