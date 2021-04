La Liga Colombiana es considerada la más pareja del mundo

Colombian 🇨🇴 @Dimayor is the most even league worldwide 🥳 Just about 4⃣% of the 2021 #Apertura matches ended with at least a 3⃣-goal-gap ⚽️ Data for the 7⃣2⃣ top divisions surveyed in freshly published @CIES_Football Weekly Post ➡️ https://t.co/0C5rdTj6dk pic.twitter.com/KaXAt24Rhx