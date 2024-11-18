George Harrison lanza versiones inéditas y re-mezcladas del álbum icónico “BE HERE NOW”

Tras el lanzamiento de “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth) (Take 18)”, Se dio a conocer “Be Here Now” (Take 8 y 2024 Mix), una nueva muestra de la reedición 50 Aniversario de Living in the Material World de George Harrison, su elogiado segundo álbum solista de música original tras la disolución de The Beatles en 1970.

La inédita “Take 8″ de “Be Here Now” grabada el 12 de octubre de 1972, así como el “Mix 2024″ de la versión original del álbum realizado por el ingeniero Paul Hicks, ganador de tres premios GRAMMY®, ya se encuentran disponibles en todas las plataformas.

También se estrenó un nuevo videoclip dirigido por Mathew Newton & Leah Marie Newton, que presenta arte del icónico libro homónimo de Ram Dass con la bendición de su fundación.

Gracias a canciones como “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” y “Be Here Now”, Living in the Material World caló hondo en el público. Sólo cinco semanas después de su lanzamiento en mayo de 1973, tanto el LP como el single “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” ocuparon simultáneamente los primeros puestos en las listas de álbumes y singles de Estados Unidos.

Tras su lanzamiento, Rolling Stone lo describió como un “clásico del pop”, una obra que “se erige por sí sola como un artículo de fe, milagrosa en su resplandor”.

Supervisado con gran cariño por Dhani y Olivia Harrison, “Living in the Material World” ha sido completamente remezclado a partir de las cintas originales para una impresionante serie de lanzamientos con motivo del 50 aniversario.

Remezclado por Paul Hicks, ingeniero ganador de tres premios GRAMMY® (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon), la nueva mezcla eleva el álbum, ofreciendo un sonido más brillante, rico y dinámico.

Dark Horse Records/BMG, “Living in the Material World 50th Anniversary Edition estará disponible en una variedad de formatos físicos y digitales, incluyendo un Super Deluxe Edition Box Set:

SUPER DELUXE BOX SET:

Limitada a 5.000 unidades en todo el mundo, la caja Super Deluxe Edition incluye el álbum en 2LP (180 g) y 2CD, con la nueva remezcla del álbum original y un disco extra con 12 versiones inéditas de cada canción del álbum principal. Además, el set incluye un Blu-Ray con todas las canciones del álbum y temas inéditos en Dolby Atmos, y un exclusivo single de 7″ con la grabación inédita de “Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)”, en la que participan Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson y Rick Danko de The Band, junto a Ringo Starr.

Olivia Harrison comentó sobre el lanzamiento:

“Espero que vuelvas a escuchar Living in the Material World o que lo descubras por primera vez, y que, mientras lo escuches, compartas el deseo de George para sí mismo y para la humanidad..... Dame Amor. Dame Paz en la Tierra.”

Dhani Harrison añadió:

“Finalmente, estamos encantados de presentarles el pack del 50 aniversario de ‘Living in the Material World’ de George Harrison. Para aquellos de ustedes que acaban de descubrir este álbum; este disco fue lanzado con profundo amor por todos nuestros hermanos y hermanas alrededor del mundo que pueblan este sistema dualista llamado Tierra en el que vivimos. La paz sea con todos los seres sensibles”.

Super Deluxe Edition box set: 2CDs, 2LPs, Blu-Ray Dolby Atmos y 12 grabaciones inéditas, libro de 60 páginas con notas extensivas, fotografía y artwork del archivo de Harrison, así como un single 7″ de la canción inédita “Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)” con Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson y Rick Danko de The Band junto a Ringo Starr.

GEORGE HARRISON

LIVING IN THE MATERIAL WORLD

(DARK HORSE RECORDS/BMG)

FECHA DE LANZAMIENTO: 15 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2024

SUPER DELUXE TRACKLISTING:

LP1/CD Disc 1

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (2024 Mix)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (2024 Mix)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (2024 Mix)

4. Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (2024 Mix)

5. Who Can See It (2024 Mix)

6. Living in the Material World (2024 Mix)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (2024 Mix)

8. Be Here Now (2024 Mix)

9. Try Some Buy Some (2024 Mix)

10. The Day the World Gets ‘Round (2024 Mix)

11. That Is All (2024 Mix)

LP2/CD Disc 2

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)

4. Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)

5. Who Can See It (Take 93)

6. Living in the Material World (Take 31)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)

8. Be Here Now (Take 8)

9. Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)

10. The Day the World Gets ‘Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)

11. That Is All (Take 24)

12. Miss O’Dell (2024 Mix)

13. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond) *CD Only

7″ Single

1. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)

2. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond) [Instrumental]

