Manchester United anuncia a Rúben Amorim como su nuevo entrenador: la millonada que pagó

Graz (Austria), 21/10/2024.- (FILE) - Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between SK Sturm Graz and Sporting CP, in Graz, Austria, 22 October 2024 (re-issued 01 November 2024). English Premier League side Manchester United on 01 November 2024 confirmed Ruben Amorim as their new manager. Amorim will join Manchester United once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club on 11 November 2024. (Liga de Campeones, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/GINTARE KARPAVICIUTE / GINTARE KARPAVICIUTE ( EFE )