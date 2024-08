Las entradas para los conciertos de Oasis en Irlanda se agotan en pocas horas

Manchester (United Kingdom), 29/08/2024.- A mural of Liam and Noel Gallagher of British band Oasis on the wall of the Coach and Horses pub in Manchester, Britain, 29 August 2024. The mural was painted by street artist Snow Graffiti Scott and appeared shortly after the band announced their reunion. Oasis have announced a number of live reunion concert dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, having reformed after a 15-year split. (Reino Unido, Edimburgo, Londres) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN / ADAM VAUGHAN ( EFE )