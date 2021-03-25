En nuestro primer episodio, los presentadores Brendan Corrigan y Cormac Ross charlan de algunos de los muchos malentendidos que han tenido en Colombia por culpa de su pobre español. Cormac aprendió, con mucha pena, la diferencia entre '¿Con quién vive?' y '¿Con quién viene?'.

Todo eso es parte de la diversión cuando estás aprendiendo un idioma nuevo. ¡Hágalos errores y seguir adelante!

---

In our first episode, hosts Brendan Corrigan and Cormac Ross chat about some of the many misunderstandings they've had with their not-that-great Spanish in Colombia. Cormac learnt the hard way the difference between '¿Con quién vive?' and '¿Con quién viene?'.

It's all part of the fun of learning a new language, so don't let your English mistakes get you down!