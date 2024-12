Fracasa moción para destituir al presidente de Corea del Sur tras fallida ley marcial

Seoul (Korea, Republic Of), 07/12/2024.- A handout photo made available by the South Korean Presidential Office shows President Yoon Suk Yeol addressing the nation at the Presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 07 December 2024. Yoon Suk Yeol apologised to the nation in a short televised address ahead of a vote on his impeachment in the National Assembly on 07 December. He faces an impeachment motion from opposition lawmakers after he declared and then reversed martial law, citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/South Korean Presidential Office HANDOUT, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / South Korean Presidential Office ( EFE )