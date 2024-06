Aumentan a 21 los detenidos por fallido golpe de Estado en Bolivia

Military Mario Mauricio Cabiedes, Waldir Mamani Higalgo, Luis Domingo Balanza, Miguel fernando Iriarte, Leonel Elio Sanjines, Julio Omar Buitrago and Roman Caba Cosio are escorted by policemen following their arrest, accused of being accomplices of now-dismissed army chief General Juan Jose Zuniga, after he led a military movement that attempted to seize the government palace by force in La Paz on June 27, 2024. . Bolivian President Luis Arce was facing a deep political crisis on Thursday after a botched bid by military chiefs to overthrow his government deepened turmoil in a country facing severe economic decline. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP) (Photo by AIZAR RALDES/AFP via Getty Images) / AIZAR RALDES