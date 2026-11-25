Paramore, Bjork y más de 400 artistas participan en boicot musical a Israel: listado completo
Más de 400 artistas y sellos discográficos de diferentes géneros participan en la iniciativa en protesta contra el genocidio.
‘No Music For Genocide’ es el nombre de la campaña de boicot cultural que convoca a más de 400 artistas y sellos discográficos de todo el mundo, en diversos géneros musicales, a manifestarse en contra del genocidio en Gaza.
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El principal acto de protesta surgido en el marco de esta iniciativa consiste en el retiro completo del catálogo musical de los artistas o agrupaciones participantes de plataformas y servicios de streaming para el territorio de Israel.
¿Qué artistas y agrupaciones hacen parte de ‘No Music For Genocide’?
Varios proyectos y músicos de amplio reconocimiento hacen parte de la protesta y constantemente nuevas voces se suman al boicot; una de las más recientes es la icónica banda de trip hop, Portishead, que retiró sus tres discos de Spotify, Apple Music y YouTube en Israel.
Lea también: Israel pone fin a incursión militar en Gaza que desplazó a miles de palestinos
Además, hacen parte de ella artistas como la cantautora finlandesa Bjork, la agrupación Paramore, el dueto electrónico alternativo Massive Attack, la estrella pop Lorde y la hip-hopera latina Ana Tijoux.
En cuanto a Colombia, el productor de música electrónica Verraco se sumó a la protesta como parte de su sello discográfico TraTraTrax.
Listado completo de músicos y artistas en ‘No Music For Genocide’
El listado completo de artistas que participan en el boicot cultural a Israel es el siguiente:
- (j)ula
- 3Phaz
- 454
- 81355
- Aaron M Olson
- Abbey Blackwell
- Abor & Tynna
- Abyss X
- AceMo
- Adam Harding
- Adder
- Adeline Hotel
- Advance Base
- After Ours
- aja monet
- AJRadico
- Al Baabî
- Alan Daniel Tobin
- Alena Spanger
- Alex Sophia
- Alex Szotak
- alexalone
- Alexis Reel
- Algiers
- Alianna
- Alta Vista
- Amar Lal
- Amen
- American Werewolf Academy
- Aminé
- AMORE
- amr*
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Ana Tijoux
- Annahstasia
- Annie-Claude Deschênes
- Another Michael
- Anti-Spirit
- Anysia Kym
- Arca
- Arime Ederra
- Armen Nalbandian
- Asher White
- Ashtabiez
- Astronauts, etc.
- AURORA
- Austel
- Austra
- Automatic
- Avec le soleil sortant de sa bouche
- Babebee
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- BADER - بدر
- BAE BAE
- Barker
- Bat Apt. 박쥐단지
- batfxngs
- Baths
- Bea Troxel
- Beach Fossils
- BEBÉ YANA
- Being Dead
- Bellbird
- Ben Howard
- Ben Shemie
- Benét
- Better Person
- Bickle
- Big Joanie
- Björk
- Black Country, New Road
- Black Ends
- Blonde Redhead
- Blood Orange
- Bloomsday
- Blue Ranger
- Body Horror
- Body Meat
- Bogdan Raczynski
- Bohdi
- Bong Wish
- boylife
- Brandon
- Broke Spice
- Bryce O’Connor
- By Storm (fka Injury Reserve)
- Bęåçh Gøţhs
- C H R I S T
- Cait Harris
- Caleb Giles
- Cameron Winter
- Camille Keller
- camoufly
- CAMP COPE
- Caribou (Daphni / Dan Snaith)
- Carla Bozulich
- Carlos Niño
- Carlos Truly
- Carlota Flâneur
- Carmen Quill
- Carmen Villain
- caroline
- Caroline Rose
- Casiotone for the Painfully Alone
- Cassacre Kray
- Cassie Graves
- Cecile Believe
- cehryl
- Chanel Beads
- Charlie Havenick
- Charlie Noir
- Charlie Osborne
- Cheflee
- Chris Keys
- Christian Sean
- Chromesthesia
- Chuck Johnson
- Chuck Strangers
- ciarán
- Clairo
- Clarissa Connelly
- Clarity
- Cleo Reed
- CMAT
- Coco O.
- Cola
- Cole Pulice
- Colin Miller
- Colin Self
- Comet Girl
- computer data
- Contacto
- Cora Novoa
- Corbin
- corner club
- Corridor
- Cotton Mouth
- cphillips
- Crybabies
- CTM
- ctrlmania
- Cyrus Mirrors
- Daffo
- dagmar zuniga
- Danakil
- Dania
- dannydboh
- Dav-P
- Dave Vettraino
- David Boring
- David Holmes
- Dazegxd
- Death Televised
- Deathprod
- deBasement
- Deer park
- Deerhoof
- denis biblioni
- Denzel Curry
- departure
- Deradoorian
- Destroy Boys
- Devon Rexi
- DIIV
- Dinamarca
- Dirt Buyer
- Disco Samir
- Discovery Zone
- Dixon
- DJ_Dave
- Doe Paoro
- Dolly
- Dorian Electra
- Dorothy Carlos
- Downtown Boys
- dragongirl
- Drezus
- Drinking Boys and Girls Choir
- Drowning In Second Person
- Dry Cleaning
- Dubh Lee
- duendita
- Dumb Numbers
- Duval Timothy
- Eartheater
- Eddington Again
- Edging
- Edith Judith
- Eerie Wanda
- Efterklang
- egg
- Eli Heath
- Eli Winter
- Elisapie
- Elnoir
- ELOQ
- Elujay
- emirhan
- Enter Shikari
- Erika de Casier
- ernest rareberrg
- Esha Tewari
- Essenger
- Eurohead
- Evita Manji
- F.O.K.S
- Fadi Tabbal
- Fat Tony
- Faten Kanaan
- Fatima Al Qadiri
- Faux Real
- Faye Webster
- FELP
- Fever Ray
- Fig Tape
- Finom
- Flavien Berger
- flirty800
- Fontaines D.C.
- Forager
- Former Utopia
- Formerly LEN
- fragile construct
- Frances Darling
- Frank Leone
- Frank Meadows
- Frankie Cosmos
- Frànçois & The Atlas Mountains
- G3
- Gaika
- GALNERYUS
- Gambletron
- Geese
- German Error Message
- Gianna
- Gilla Band
- Giorgio Panico
- Giovanni Napolano
- Girl Is Tough
- Gladone!Bywho!
- gloma//
- Grizzly Bear
- Grove
- ĠENN
- Hand Habits
- HANDSHAKE IN SPACE
- Handsome Pryce
- Hania Rani
- Hannah Jadagu
- Harry and the Potters
- Hayley Williams
- Hazy Sour Cherry
- Headache
- HEARTAVI
- Heaven For Real
- Hekt
- Heno.
- Homeshake
- Hoodie Hilltop
- horsegiirL
- Horsetail
- Hot Chip
- Hotline TNT
- houseguest
- Hyd
- Hélène Barbier
- iamyam.
- Ian Wayne
- Idles
- illuminati hotties
- Imre Kiss
- Inger Hannisdal
- innerinnerlife
- Isabella Barker
- Islands
- Ivy Knight
- Izzy Raye
- J. Ludvig III
- Jackie West
- Jadasea
- Jaleesa
- james K
- Jane Remover
- Japanese Breakfast
- jasmine.4.t
- Jasper Jones
- JDHD
- Jecorey Arthur
- Jensen McRae
- Jerry Paper
- Jespfur
- Jill Ryan
- Jockstrap
- Joe DeGeorge
- John FM
- John Glacier
- Jonah Yano
- Jonathan Personne
- Jordan Playfair
- Jordan Smart
- Josephine Moriko
- Joviale
- JOYFULTALK
- Julia Holter
- Julia Jacklin
- Julian Cubillos
- June McDoom
- Juniore
- Jura
- JWords
- Kadhja Bonet
- Kaiya
- Kamoun - عبد الرحمن
- Kee Avil
- KeiyaA
- Kelela
- Kelly Moran
- Kelora
- Kelsey Lu
- kelz
- Kevin Krauter
- keyesgen
- Khaled Kurbeh - خالد قربة
- Kiefer
- Kike Tormenta
- King Krule
- Kinlaw
- Kiss Facility
- Kitba
- kmoe
- KMRU
- Kneecap
- Kukuasu Anomie
- kuru
- Kyle Chase
- L’Rain
- La Neve
- Laced
- Lambrini Girls
- Lankum
- Laurel Halo
- Laurence-Anne
- Le Ren
- Leia
- Leita
- LENPARROT
- Les Breastfeeders
- Les Louanges
- Letjoux
- Liai
- Liim
- Lilah Larson
- Lilithpad
- Lina Tullgren
- Lionlimb
- Lionmilk
- Lipstick Music
- Little Moon
- Liv.e
- Lolina
- Loraine James
- Lorde
- Los Campesinos!
- Lost Girls
- Low Leaf
- Lucky Cloud
- Lucy Dacus
- Luigi Grosu
- Luka Peharda
- Luke Schneider
- LUMIÈRE
- Luna Li
- Lunatraktors
- LUSSY
- Lust for Youth
- Lysistrata
- M(h)aol
- Maia Nelson
- Maiya Blainey
- Mallrat
- Malportado Kids
- Mamalarky
- mango dreamgirl
- Mannequin Pussy
- Manuka Honey
- Marc Rebillet
- MARINA
- Mark William Lewis
- Markus Floats
- Massive Attack
- Matt Gold
- Mechatok
- MEEPISCLOSER
- Meftah - مفتاح
- Mega Bog
- Mei Semones
- Mermaid Chunky
- Merna
- Meth Math
- Mia Garcia
- Michael Love Michael
- Michel Banabila
- Mick Anthony
- Mifu
- MIKE
- Mila Culpa
- Minais B
- Minor Moon
- Miso Extra
- MISOGI
- MJ Lenderman
- Mndsgn
- MO’JU
- Model/Actriz
- Mogwai
- Mol Sullivan
- Molly Nilsson
- money for water
- Moon By Moon
- Moon Mullins
- MOONGA K.
- Mr Wu’s Pigs
- Mrs Frighthouse
- MSC
- Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band
- MTNLLY
- Mucho
- MUNA
- my bloody valentine
- Myuné
- Mónica Chaves
- MØ
- N.Y.P.D.
- NahBo
- Nala Sinephro
- NAO
- Natalie Green
- Nathan Bajar
- Navia Navillera
- NEEMZ
- Nemahsis
- New Orthodox
- New York
- Newsha Khalaj
- Nick Hakim
- Nick Kuepfer
- Nick León
- Nico Hedley
- Nicolini
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Niontay
- NOISE ARTIFACT
- Noise Diva
- nomi
- Nourished by Time
- NPLGNN
- Numa Gama
- Nuri
- NZE NZE
- o’summer vacation
- Obongjayar
- Of Monsters and Men
- of Montreal
- Offernat
- Office Culture
- Okay Kaya
- Oklou
- Olan Monk
- Oli XL
- Olof Dreijer
- Only Fire
- Open Road Archives
- Operelly
- oqbqbo
- Orbital
- Oscar Farrell
- Osquello
- Otoboke Beaver
- otta
- Ought
- Ouri
- oux
- PACKS
- Palace Winter
- Palehound
- Palmistry
- Paloma Faith
- Paramore
- Pat Kelly
- Pathetica
- Paul Maxwell
- Paul Weller
- Paula Simón
- Peder Mannerfelt
- PENI PARKER
- Peter Matthew Bauer
- Pinegrove
- Pink Must
- Popgoth
- Population II
- Primal Scream
- Primez
- Prison Religion
- Prof. Stranger
- Psymun
- Pussy Heaven
- Qazi & Qazi
- Qi Ming
- Quarterly
- Qur’an Shaheed
- R&D
- Racing Mount Pleasant
- Rafet
- Raghd
- Rain From Heaven
- Raio Barbosa-Rocha
- Rat Section
- Ratchopper
- Rebecca & Fiona
- redLee
- Redveil
- Rejjie Snow
- Reymour
- Reyna Tropical
- Rheymo.
- RIBBON STAGE
- Ricki
- Rina Sawayama
- rinfiggi
- Rip Swirl
- Rockie Rode c Romi Wrights
- Rosie Tucker
- Ross Why
- RUSSELL!
- Ryan El-Solh
- Sabreen
- Sad13
- salute
- Sam Webster
- Samora Pinderhughes
- Samuel Barbier-Ficat
- SANAM - صنم
- Sandy Chamoun - ساندي شمعون
- SAORI
- Sarah Goldstone
- Sarah Khatami - سارا خاتمی
- Sarah Machlab
- SASAMI 사사미 ササミ
- Saudi Oil
- Saul Williams
- Say Sue Me
- Scalper
- Scandinavian Star
- Scarlet Rae
- Scree
- Sean Nicholas Savage
- Secret Tunnel
- Sega Bodega
- Shaina Hayes
- shame
- Sheridan Riley
- Shigeto
- Show Me the Body
- Shun Ikegai
- Shygirl
- Sideshow
- Sigur Rós
- SILENT POETS
- Silver Synthetic
- Sima Cunningham
- Simo Soo
- Sir Chloe
- SIRA
- Skee Mask
- Skyla
- Slauson Malone 1
- Sleaford Mods
- SLIM0
- Slow Pulp
- Sluice
- Smallgang
- Smerz
- Smut
- Soccer Mommy
- Soft Glas
- sol williams
- Sophia Bel
- Sophia Chablau E Uma Enorme Perda De Tempo
- SOPHIETHEHOMIE
- Sorry Mom
- Sound of Ceres
- Spectres
- Speedy Ortiz
- SPFDJ
- SPIDER
- Spring In A Small Town
- Squirrel Flower
- Stefan Thev
- Stella Bridie
- Stella Donnelly
- Strawberryg0th
- Sudan Archives
- Super Jim Z
- Supersilent
- Suzi Analogue
- svartarmor
- Sword II
- TAAHLIAH
- Tama Gucci
- Tandem Felix
- Taphari
- Tara Lily
- Tasha
- Tauwoo
- Teen Daze
- Television Overdose
- Tesia
- Thank You Thank You
- The Big Net
- The Blessed Madonna
- The Boy Who Drink Stars
- The Dark Shed
- The Dwarfs of East Agouza
- The Early
- La obra del compositor Ryuichi Sakamoto
- The Growth Eternal
- The Knife
- The Library is On Fire
- The Mary Wallopers
- The Montaines
- The Ophelias
- The Paper Cutouts
- The Psychotic Monks
- The Twins
- The Unicorns
- Thoom - ثوم
- Thor Harris
- Tiny Gun
- Tlim Shug
- TOKiMONSTA
- tomberlin
- Topaz Jones
- Tove Styrke
- Triathlon
- TRISHES
- Tumultuous Ruin
- Tunde Adebimpe
- tune-yards
- Tuvaband
- Tófa
- Unsanitary Napkin
- User2222
- valcierge
- VBLOOD
- Vegyn
- Venus Anon
- Verraco
- Vilde Tuv
- Vladimir Kurumilian
- Water From Your Eyes
- Weakness
- Wednesday
- Westelaken
- Wet Leg
- Whatever The Weather
- whereisroamer
- Wibes
- Will Soucie
- Will Stratton
- William Tyler
- woesum
- Wolf Alice
- WTCHCRFT
- Wu-Lu
- X & Yde
- XILO
- Xin Lie
- Ya Tseen
- Yaeji
- Yahyel
- Yamen Martini
- Yasmine Hamdan - ياسمين
- Ydegirl
- Yeule
- Young Fathers
- Yung Morpheus
- yungatita
- Zach Fogarty
- Zack Villere
- ZAND
- Zano Rezeky
- ZRA
- Zeid Hamdan
En cuanto a los sellos discográficos que han firmado la iniciativa están:
- 10k
- 15 love
- 29 Speedway
- 3 X L
- [BLOC] C - تسجيلات بلوك سي
- A Strange Child
- All Centre
- All Saints
- Amniote Editions
- Angels Records
- Ansonia Records
- Anyines
- Arbutus Records
- Archaic Vaults
- Awe
- b4
- Bayonet Records
- Beacon Sound
- Black Acre Records
- Blank Forms Editions
- Bliss Point
- Bytes
- C.A.N.V.A.S.
- CHINABOT
- City Links Recordings
- Conspiracy Music
- Constellation Records
- Damnably Records
- Dance Data
- Dark Skies Association
- DeadAir Records
- Dear Life Records
- Double Dare
- Escho
- FAMM
- Father/Daugher Records
- Fiadh Productions
- Fiol
- Five Alley
- Fixed Rhythms
- FLAU
- Fully Thrifted
- G.Œ Records - مرسيليا
- glint music
- GoodTalk Records
- Homo-Centric Records
- Honeymoon
- Human Endeavour
- Human Pitch
- Hyperdub
- In Real Life
- INDEX:Records
- Innervisions
- Intrepid Skin
- kawaii bounce
- Knekelhuis Records
- Le Ciel Records
- Le Phonographe
- LEAVING RECORDS
- light-years
- Little Corner
- Lost Wisdom
- LoveTent
- mappa
- Memorials of Distinction
- Minaret Records
- Minimalaysia
- Mississippi Records
- mnjm
- Motion Ward
- Mtn Laurel Recording Co.
- Music To Watch Seeds Grow By
- N.A.A.F.I
- Never Normal Records
- Night School Records
- NNA Tapes
- None More Records
- Northern Spy Records
- NTS
- Obligated Records
- odyxxey
- OFNOT
- OST
- Outer Reaches
- PAN
- PARTICIPANT
- People’s Coalition of Tandy
- Perf
- Phantom Limb
- Planet Mu Records
- Platypus Trax
- Poesy
- Presto!? Records
- Príncipe
- Relaxin Records
- Ruination Records
- Run For Cover Records
- Ruptured Records
- SAWNA
- SEEKING THE VELVET
- Shopping Records
- SINK
- Sketchy Lines Records
- SLINK
- Smalltown Supersound
- Sooper Records
- STAYCORE
- STUDIO94 Records
- Sure Thing
- Tambourhinoceros
- Thawra Records
- The Gate Was Open
- The Ransom Note
- Tijolo Records
- TODO
- topo2
- Topshelf Records
- TraTraTrax
- TRULE Records
- Unsound
- Untapped Ingenuity Recordings
- Verglas
- Voluminous Arts
- We Jazz Records
- xquisite releases
- YUKU
- Éditions Appærent
- Simsara Records
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