Angelina Jolie se desnuda por primera vez

Angelina Jolie ha sorprendido a todos sus seguidores tras posar desnuda para la revista Harper's Bazaar.
En estas imágenes se ve a la actriz tapada solo con una manta y en otra usa una malla negra que resalta su increíble figura.
Además, la protagonista de ‘Maléfica’ reveló que su sueño es irse del país, pero su exesposo Brad Pitt no se lo permite, ya que sus hijos deben estar donde él esté hasta que cumplan la mayoría de edad.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“Labeling people and putting them into boxes isn’t freedom. Difference and diversity are what I value most—in my family and in others. I don’t want to live in a world where everyone is the same, and I imagine that’s true for everyone reading this. I want to meet people I’ve never met before and learn things I don’t know. The challenge today is to embrace our differences. And not to be fooled by efforts to divide us or make us fear others. We’re seeing a retreat of values worldwide.” #AngelinaJolie opens up in our December 2019/January 2020 issue. Tap the link in our bio to read now. Photography by @solvesundsbostudio Styling by @patrickmackieinsta Hair by #malcomedwards Makeup by @thevalgarland Manicure by @chisatochee
"Tengo que quedarme donde su padre elige vivir", expresó la actriz.
