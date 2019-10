La caricatura de Matador que indigna por machista

Our #AllWomanSpacewalk is happening today!



Tune in to https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS to watch @Astro_Christina & @Astro_Jessica embark on their venture to replace a failed power controller:

📺 6:30am ET - Coverage begins

👩🏻‍🚀 7:50am ET - Our @NASA_Astronauts exit the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/LUUDIH8g0v