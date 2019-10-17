Al borde del llanto el príncipe Harry cuando habló de Meghan Markle

La gala de los premios WellChild se convirtió en protagonista de un momento conmovedor por parte del príncipe Harry. Durante su intervención, por poco rompió en llanto al recordar con mucho amor, la llegada de su hijo 'Archie'.
"El año pasado, mi esposa y yo no sabíamos que estábamos esperando a nuestro primer hijo. Recuerdo haber apretado la mano de Meghan con tanta fuerza durante los premios y pensar cómo sería hacer todo lo posible para proteger y ayudar a nuestros hijos", fueron sus palabras con la voz quebrada.
Su vida cambió por completo al casarse con Meghan Markle y así lo demostró con esas sentidas palabras.
El inglés tuvo que tomarse un segundo, tomar aire y continuar con su intervención. Así quedo registrado en esta cuenta en Instagram:
