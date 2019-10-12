Trump informa la renuncia de su secretario interino de Seguridad Interior

Donald Trump anunció este viernes la renuncia de su secretario interino de Seguridad Interior, Kevin McAleenan, que se convierte en el último de una larga lista de funcionarios en abandonar su gobierno.
"Kevin McAleenan cumplió un trabajo fantástico", tuiteó el presidente estadounidense. "Tras numerosos años en el gobierno, Kevin podrá pasar más tiempo con su familia y pasar al sector privado", agregó, precisando que la semana próxima anunciará el nombre de su sustituto.
Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019