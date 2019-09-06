¡Shawn Mendes quiere ayudar al mundo!

El artista creó la fundación The Shawn Mendes Foundation para promover las ideas que tengan sus fans en pro de cambios benéficos para el mundo.

Shawn Mendes quien en las últimas semanas ha dado mucho de qué hablar, no solo por su trayectoria profesional, sino también porque comenzó a salir con Camila Cabello. Ahora, es noticia, debido a que, ha venido trabajando en un nuevo proyecto con el cual buscará generar un cambio a nivel mundial.

El artista tiene un gran interés en que su generación logre ser un referente en la historia, pues considera que está en las manos de todos los jóvenes hacer cambios más que  necesarios. Por este motivo, creó The Shawn Mendes Foundation. 

Con esta iniciativa, Mendes busca recaudar fondos para poder llevar acabo no solo sus ideas en relación a la transformación del mundo, sino también aquellas que sus seguidores le planteen. 

Le puede interesar: ¿Cómo llegó Taylor Swift a la fama?


Cargando