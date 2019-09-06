¡Shawn Mendes quiere ayudar al mundo!

Shawn Mendes quien en las últimas semanas ha dado mucho de qué hablar, no solo por su trayectoria profesional, sino también porque comenzó a salir con Camila Cabello. Ahora, es noticia, debido a que, ha venido trabajando en un nuevo proyecto con el cual buscará generar un cambio a nivel mundial.
El artista tiene un gran interés en que su generación logre ser un referente en la historia, pues considera que está en las manos de todos los jóvenes hacer cambios más que necesarios. Por este motivo, creó The Shawn Mendes Foundation.
Con esta iniciativa, Mendes busca recaudar fondos para poder llevar acabo no solo sus ideas en relación a la transformación del mundo, sino también aquellas que sus seguidores le planteen.
For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans care deeply about, and to further help them make their voices heard. Our generation has the power to change the future of our planet, and to help carry that change forward for so many generations to follow. With that, I’m so excited to announce the launch of @ShawnFoundation, to support causes that are important to my fans and our generation. I will work alongside my fans to help provide them with a platform and the means to give back and take action. For more information, head to ShawnMendesFoundation.org x