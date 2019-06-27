Avril Lavigne retoma su carrera musical tras cinco años de ausencia

Luego que la artista canadiense fuera diagnosticada con la enfermedad de Lyme en 2014 obligándola a ausentarse del escenario, Avril Lavigne anunció que está lista para volver.
La cantante de 34 años lo confirmó en un video para su cuenta de Instagram, donde además expresó que por cada boleto que venda en su gira donará un dólar a la Fundación Avril Lavigne, con el fin de apoyar a las personas que padecen su misma condición.
"Head above water" es el tour donde promocionará su sexto trabajo discográfico, y con el que visitará ciudades como Chicago, Nueva York, Denver, Toronto entre el 14 de septiembre y el 11 de octubre.
Happy to announce the Head Above Water Tour bitches!!! Get in line for the ticket presale here or use the link in my bio : http://tnspk.co/j-DzKbA Tour Dates/Stops: 9.14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre 9.15 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium 9.17 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - Oakland 9.18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre 9.21 - Denver, CO, MN @ Paramount Theatre 9.24 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre 9.26 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre 9.28 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre 10.1 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport 10.3 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre 10.5 - Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre 10.6 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts 10.8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre 10.9 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor 10.11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Cite Center at Parx Casino #HeadAboveWaterTour
Excited to announce that a portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold on my “Head Above Water” Tour will be donated to The Avril Lavigne Foundation to raise awareness & fund treatment for those in need! AND… we have done something extra to add to the fun! Please go to www.CharityStars.com/AvrilTour to bid on nostalgic items from “The Best Damn Tour”, my personal clothing, amazing T.B.D.T guitars from Fender, and even a brand new exclusive t-shirt and tank top – all to help us #FightLyme. To thank you for your support, all participants are automatically entered to win a pair of my personal VIP seats to the show of their choice. Three lucky winners will be selected once the auction closes – and I hope you’re one of them! Can’t wait to see you on the road. Xo Avril PS: Check back often because I’m going to keep adding new items! The Avril Lavigne Foundation supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. Through programs and grants, we provide prevention resources, fund treatment and accelerate research in order to provide hope and transform lives.