Ed Sheeran hará colaboración con Paulo Londra

El cantante británico ha revelado este martes la lista completa de los artistas que harán colaboración en su nuevo trabajo discográfico 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'.
Este nuevo álbum estará disponible a partir del 12 de julio. Sheeran quiso adelantar este listado en sus redes sociales.
Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do @travisscott @thegr8khalid @camila_cabello @iamcardib @chancetherapper @pnbrock @stormzy @yebbasmith @justinbieber @eminem @50cent @youngthug @theuglygram @ellamai @paulolondra @santandave @hermusicofficial @meekmill @artisthbtl @skrillex @brunomars @chrisstapleton