Ed Sheeran hará colaboración con Paulo Londra

Cardi B, 50 Cent y Travis Scott son algunos de los otros artistas que estarán en 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'.

Paulo Londra y Ed Sheeran /

El cantante británico ha revelado este martes la lista completa de los artistas que harán colaboración en su nuevo trabajo discográfico 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'.

Vea también: Hallado en Rusia un oso polar hambriento a 800 km de su hábitat natural

Este nuevo álbum estará disponible a partir del 12 de julio. Sheeran quiso adelantar este listado en sus redes sociales.

 

 

Cargando