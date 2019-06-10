¿De qué se trata? Justin Bieber retó a Tom Cruise a una pelea de MMA

Justin Bieber dejó consternado a miles de usuarios en redes sociales, pues se creyó que la estrella se iba a tomar una pausa en la música, se alejaría de sus cuentas en Internet y se dedicaría a su hogar.
Pero tal parece que el famoso no se queda quieto, pues publicó en su cuenta de Twitter el siguiente mensaje: "Quiero desafiar a Tom Cruise a pelear en el octágono. Tom, si no aceptas esta pelea, tienes miedo y nunca lo superarás. ¿Quién está dispuesto a organizarla? @danawhite?".
I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 10 de junio de 2019
De inmediato, muchos se preguntaron qué era lo que pasaba y por qué Justin desafiaba a Tom, pero hasta el momento el artista no da explicaciones, y el actor no responde la publicación.
Aunque si se ha manifestado el peleador Conor McGregor, y propuso organizar la pelea en el siguiente tweet: “Si Tom Cruise es lo suficientemente hombre para aceptar este reto, McGregor Sports and Entertainment será el anfitrión de la pelea”.
If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) 10 de junio de 2019
McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.
Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?
Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg