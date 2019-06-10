¿De qué se trata? Justin Bieber retó a Tom Cruise a una pelea de MMA

Conozca la publicación que se roba la atención en redes sociales.

Justin Bieber y Tom Cruise. /

Justin Bieber dejó consternado a miles de usuarios en redes sociales, pues se creyó que la estrella se iba a tomar una pausa en la música, se alejaría de sus cuentas en Internet y se dedicaría a su hogar.

Pero tal parece que el famoso no se queda quieto, pues publicó en su cuenta de Twitter el siguiente mensaje: "Quiero desafiar a Tom Cruise a pelear en el octágono. Tom, si no aceptas esta pelea, tienes miedo y nunca lo superarás. ¿Quién está dispuesto a organizarla? ?". 

Vea También: La romántica unión entre Chris Pratt y la hija de Arnold Schwarzenegger

De inmediato, muchos se preguntaron qué era lo que pasaba y por qué Justin desafiaba a Tom, pero hasta el momento el artista no da explicaciones, y el actor no responde la publicación.

Aunque si se ha manifestado el peleador Conor McGregor, y propuso organizar la pelea en el siguiente tweet: “Si Tom Cruise es lo suficientemente hombre para aceptar este reto, McGregor Sports and Entertainment será el anfitrión de la pelea”.

Cargando