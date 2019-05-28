Lucy Vives enciende las redes sociales con una atrevida prenda

Lucy Vives es la hija de Carlos Vives que se roba toda la atención en redes sociales, con sus contundentes mensajes de empotramiento femenino.
Por medio de fotos desnuda, luciendo transparencias, y con toques artísticos, invita a las mujeres a mostrarse tal como son, y reflexionar sobre las dinámicas sociales actuales.
Esta ocasión no fue la excepción, pues Lucy compartió una fotografía en la que porta una prenda en topless, en la que se ven sus senos sin la mayor censura.
El 'post' supera los 44 mil 'me gusta', y acumula más de 290 comentarios. Véala a continuación.
hey beauties! i know im still technically on ghost mode.. but bloods starting to pump through this all again and it feels nice to be excited about all i wanna share. so hi, hello, my name is lucy🤘🏽go get to know some real shit about me online @thisbitchmagazine ‘s website• interview is up! im also here to briefly announce that after much deliberation and hibernation, our podcast premiers this summer. ive been absent for several months for a snowball effect of reasons.. but there’s too much going on in the world to be silent, there’s a lot of beautiful and impactful work to do, things to learn and brain scramble to share with you all. y’all been around through my ups, downs and back arounds. im grateful n fucking excited to be back and smashing your lives with my angry feminist bullshit. hang in there y’all, there must remain unity in political times of chaos. im in colombia, thinking about the year we’ve had in the US and feeling some type of way. but it is, regardless the beginning of a lot.. @joellegrace @serena.ish @styleprovoking