La emotiva despedida de Sophie Turner en su red social tras el fin de GOT

Tras el fin de la serie Juego de tronos, varios de sus seguidores y el elenco de la producción no pararon de expresar su nostalgia en las redes sociales.
Algunas actrices como Sophie Turner, quién le dio vida a Sansa Stark, se despidió compartiendo cómo el personaje le cambió toda su vida, pues dedicó gran parte de su tiempo a esta historia.
A continuación las palabras de Sophie Turner que acompañan su 'post' en Instagram:
“Sansa, gracias por enseñarme resistencia, valentía y lo que realmente es la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable y paciente y a liderar con amor. Crecí contigo. Me enamoré de ti a los 13 y ahora, 10 años después, a los 23, te dejo."
Además, agrego: “Al show y a la increíble gente que lo hizo, gracias por darme las mejores lecciones de vida y drama que podría haber pedido. Sin ti no sería la persona que soy hoy. Gracias por darme esta oportunidad hace tantos años. Y finalmente a los aficionados. Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y por apoyar este espectáculo hasta el final. Voy a extrañar esto más que nada”.
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.