¡Qué talento! Dibujo de Iron Man tomó cuatro meses para su finalización

En redes sociales se ha hecho viral el dibujo de un aficionado al superhéroe ficticio que aparece en los cómics estadounidenses publicados por Marvel Comics, Iron Man. Lo curioso de esta obra de arte es que tardó cuatro meses para su realización.
Here’s my completed drawing of Iron Man that I’ve been working on for almost 4 months. pic.twitter.com/zSYxzhere1— Gurekbal Bhachu (@G_Singh_B) 19 de abril de 2019
Como muestran las imágenes la calidad de detalle es impresionante. Razón por la cual, muchos de los seguidores de estos superhéroes han compartido la publicación que hasta el momento tiene más de 250 mil me gusta en Twitter.
The details matter. pic.twitter.com/0GlhV37riN— Gurekbal Bhachu (@G_Singh_B) 22 de enero de 2019
El dibujo fue creado por Gurekbal Bhachu, un joven londinense que encuentra inspiración en el cine y la televisión, además del mundo de la música. Pues, no es la primera vez que este chico se convierte en tendencia por su trabajo.
A continuación algunos de sus dibujos:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives. Thank you all for being patient with this drawing. I spent much longer on this than any of my previous pieces. I’m still quite unsure if I’m going to include a background as I made some mistakes and they’re quite visible so I kind of want to cover that up. It’s been exhausting but I don’t want that to stop me from going all the way and so over the coming days I’ll make that decision and keep you updated, far more than these past 2-3 weeks of absence lol. Thank you for supporting me and my work, much love as always ❤️ Pencils: Prismacolor Premier (@prismacolor) Paper: Strathmore Toned Tan (@strathmoreart) Highlights: White Uni Posca Paint Pen (@poscagallery) #art #arts_gate #art_supernova #artistic_unity_ #artist #pencil #illustration #drawing #sketch #artistic_nation #spotlightonartists #wip #worldofpencils2017 #instaart #artofdrawingg #drawinganatomyandart #artistic_dome #young_artists_help #art_worldly #art_spotlight #draw #duende_arts_help #artfido #art_realism_ #artistuniversity #gsinghb #sharingart #illustratenow #gurekbal
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m not sure if I’ve mentioned this before but I use the lighter tones of the texture to indicate where I apply my highlights in denser quantity however precision and spacing are just as important. I normally use a sharp pencil for shaping the size of the highlights but I was experiencing some difficulty with it due to the pencil leaving darker trails behind so that’s why you see me using a knife (so if you’re young and you’re watching this, please consult an adult first before using any other sharp object). The purpose of shaping these highlights is to match or give a further sense of the direction we applied with texture. Pencils: Faber Castell 9000 Paper: A4 Bristol Board (Winsor & Newton) Eraser: Tombow Mono Zero Blending: Cotton Bud/Q-tip/Dry Paintbrush Highlights: White Uni Posca Paint Pen #art #arts_gate #art_supernova #artistic_unity_ #artist #pencil #illustration #drawing #sketch #artistic_nation #spotlightonartists #wip #worldofpencils2017 #instaart #artofdrawingg #drawinganatomyandart #artistic_dome #young_artists_help #art_worldly #art_spotlight #draw #duende_arts_help #artfido #art_realism_ #artistuniversity #gsinghb #sharingart #illustratenow #gurekbal
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Though these are two completely different approaches to drawing and even though I still think my 2013 piece is good. This is more of an example of how far I was willing to go with my art than a comparison of detail itself. How much more time and effort I was willing to spend refining techniques than full body figure expression and motion. However, as much as I want to strike a balance between these two, I feel like my most recent drawings have a motion of their own. Rather than obvious motion in physical form, these motions might be seen in texture and the direction of light hitting the surface of the face. How the pores curve across the skin and how the sweat trickles down the face. All in all, to say one is better than the other begins to become a matter of perspective but if you had to choose, which drawing do you prefer and why?
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The longest I’ve ever spent on a drawing (roughly 2 months) and I’d say my most detailed piece too but what took the most time weren’t the details themselves but rather the challenge they presented. I can’t tell you how many days it took me to understand the depth of drawing the white hair on his head and not only that but trying to convey it correctly on white paper. Art isn’t just about knowing the limits of your ability and what you can do to improve them, but the limits of the tools & materials you use also. With that being said, I just wanted to say thank you for all the support both here and on twitter over the course of this piece, I truly appreciate that you share the same passion in watching a drawing unfold as I do, much love as always ❤️ Pencils: Faber Castell 9000 Paper: A4 Bristol Board (Winsor & Newton) Eraser: Tombow Mono Zero Blending: Cotton Bud/Q-tip Highlights: White Uni Posca Paint Pen #art #arts_gate #art_supernova #artistic_unity_ #artist #pencil #illustration #drawing #sketch #artistic_nation #spotlightonartists #wip #worldofpencils2017 #instaart #artofdrawingg #drawinganatomyandart #artistic_dome #young_artists_help #art_worldly #art_spotlight #draw #duende_arts_help #artfido #art_realism_ #artistuniversity #gsinghb #sharingart #illustratenow #gurekbal