Peatón y motociclistas murieron en accidentes de tránsito

Sderot (Israel), 07/10/2023.- Israeli soldiers patrol in the city of Sderot, 07 October 2023, after rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip early Saturday in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. Israeli State reports that at least 22 Israelis were killed in seven active combat centers in the South, and that over 3,000 rockets where launched by Hamas. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI / ATEF SAFADI ( EFE )