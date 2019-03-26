¿Qué habrá pasado? Justin Bieber anuncia su retiro temporal de la música

Tal parece que el artista no cuenta con un estado de salud mental favorable, y él mismo lo reconoce en las publicaciones de su cuenta de Instagram.
A sus 25 años, Justin Bieber decide retirarse por un tiempo de la música para descansar y atender de manera urgente su estado mental, al tiempo de preparase y dedicarse un poco más a su futura familia.
El cantante, en un contundente mensaje que acompaña su publicación en su cuenta oficial, expresa que se siente muy mal por no culminar en buenos términos sus últimos conciertos.
Además, agrega que cuando vuelva, regresará con toda, pues asegura la producción de un álbum musical que deslumbre a sus más fieles 'fans'.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).