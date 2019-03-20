La sexy chica del clima, Yanet García, ¿Tiene nuevo novio?

Conozca al apuesto galán.

Lewis Howes es un reconocido influencer, que de hecho vive en Los Ángeles.

Se rumora que Yanet García estaría estrenando nuevo romance con este apuesto galán.

La mejor conocida “chica sexy del clima” es una de las mujeres más deseadas por los hombres. 

Sobretodo, por las candentes imágenes que comparte en su cuenta de Instagram, y que enloquecen a más de uno por su atractiva figura. 

