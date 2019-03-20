La sexy chica del clima, Yanet García, ¿Tiene nuevo novio?

Lewis Howes es un reconocido influencer, que de hecho vive en Los Ángeles.
Se rumora que Yanet García estaría estrenando nuevo romance con este apuesto galán.
La mejor conocida “chica sexy del clima” es una de las mujeres más deseadas por los hombres.
Sobretodo, por las candentes imágenes que comparte en su cuenta de Instagram, y que enloquecen a más de uno por su atractiva figura.
This is 36! 🎉🙌🎈🎂 . Grateful for an amazing surprise this morning and for all the love I’ve received! . My father always taught me not to put too much emphasis on my age as he didn’t want how old or young I was to dictate my belief in my dreams. . I’m so grateful that I never let my age hold me back from any dream, but I’ve been in tears and emotional all day from so much love and abundance I feel. . Grateful for all of you and my mission is to continue to impact the world with my work and life. . Thank you! And #TeAmo!!! ❤️
Happy birthday 🎊🎂 @LewisHowes pic.twitter.com/PBJ8dTY3gX— Yanet García 🇲🇽 (@IamYanetGarcia) 17 de marzo de 2019