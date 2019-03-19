Hermanas de Felicité expresan mensajes de afecto tras su repentina partida

Tras las repentina muerte de Felicité, la hermana del ex integrante de One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, el resto de sus hermanas manifestaron en sus redes sociales algunas expresiones en las que compartieron su dolor familiar.
Sus hermanas gemelas publicaron en sus cuentas de Instagram fotografías cuando eran unas "pequeñinas", y ambas le rindieron tributo escribiendo lo tanto que impactó en sus vidas la presencia de Felicité, así como su partida.
Vea También: Luciendo esta camisa Travis Scott va con toda a reconquistar a Kylie Jenner
Phoebe Tomlinson comentó: "Fuiste mi mejor amiga, hermana, motivadora, la persona que me podía hacer reír hasta llorar. Estoy perdida sin ti y pensar que no te volveré a ver me hiere como nunca te lo imaginarías. Te amaré por siempre y para siempre. Mamá y tú tendrán un lugar en mi corazón hasta el día que muera".
Mientras que Daisy Tomlinson expresó: "Mi preciosa hermana, mi corazón sangra. Sigo imaginando y rezando por que se hayan equivocado de persona. No mi hermana, mi mejor amiga". Y terminó escribiendo: "Puedo escuchar tu voz. Quiero abrazarte, mantenerte segura. Decirte lo mucho que significas para mí y lo mucho que te adoré. Estoy aterrada sin ti. Me dejaste sintiéndome sola".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Words don’t even begin to describe how shocked and broken hearted we all are. You were my best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried. I’m lost without you and the thought of never seeing you again scares me like you wouldn’t believe. I will love you forever and ever and you and mama will have a place in my heart until the day I die. Please tell me your watching over us and that you will always remember the way we all laughed together. Our memories will stay with me forever. We made so many. I remember me, Dais, Lotts and you all sleeping in the same room on two bunk beds and we’d chat all night about random things that made us giggle. You were the best at story telling. Mummy needed you and you desperately needed her. I’m so glad your together now and she has you to rub her feet in heaven like you used to. I pray that you’re in a better place now. We love you like you wouldn’t believe. Fly high my beautiful sister 👼🏼
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
this is the fourth time I’ve tried to write this. No words will come close to explaining how broken I am, once again. My precious sister. My heart is bleeding. I keep imagining and praying they have the wrong person. Not my sister, my best friend. it was only a few weeks ago that we were sat on the sofa bed at 3am drinking tea, eating French fries and chatting about the future. You told me about all your plans. We were excited. I pushed you away when you tried cuddling me, I thought I would have so many more chances to do that. I would cuddle you a million times over if you were still here, with me. Protecting me from this cruel world. I can still feel your arms wrapping around my waist and your lips kissing my head. I can hear your voice. I want to hold you, keep you safe. Tell you how much you meant to me and how much I adored you. I’m frightened without you. You’ve left me feeling alone. Mama needed you. i hope you are happier up there with her. make sure you don’t forget about us. keep us in your conversations. i have two angels now, watching over me. i can’t wait to make you both so proud of me.