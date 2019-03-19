Hermanas de Felicité expresan mensajes de afecto tras su repentina partida

Tras las repentina muerte de Felicité, la hermana del ex integrante de One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, el resto de sus hermanas manifestaron en sus redes sociales algunas expresiones en las que compartieron su dolor familiar.

Sus hermanas gemelas publicaron en sus cuentas de Instagram fotografías cuando eran unas "pequeñinas", y ambas le rindieron tributo escribiendo lo tanto que impactó en sus vidas la presencia de Felicité, así como su partida.

Phoebe Tomlinson comentó: "Fuiste mi mejor amiga, hermana, motivadora, la persona que me podía hacer reír hasta llorar. Estoy perdida sin ti y pensar que no te volveré a ver me hiere como nunca te lo imaginarías. Te amaré por siempre y para siempre. Mamá y tú tendrán un lugar en mi corazón hasta el día que muera".

Mientras que Daisy Tomlinson expresó: "Mi preciosa hermana, mi corazón sangra. Sigo imaginando y rezando por que se hayan equivocado de persona. No mi hermana, mi mejor amiga". Y terminó escribiendo: "Puedo escuchar tu voz. Quiero abrazarte, mantenerte segura. Decirte lo mucho que significas para mí y lo mucho que te adoré. Estoy aterrada sin ti. Me dejaste sintiéndome sola".