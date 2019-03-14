Con “Lenguaje de cejas” Así invitó Emilia Clarke a un fan al estreno de GoT

Con este video tan divertido y novedoso la actriz se lleva los mejores comentarios en las redes sociales.

 "Mis cejas por el Trono" Así es el motivante mensaje de Emilia Clarke, con el que pretende invitar a un 'fan' de las serie Games of Thrones al estreno de su última temporada.

La oportunidad es magnífica porque disfrutará de un viaje con todos los lujos, asistirá a la premiere con todo el elenco y cerca de los principales protagonistas, y más aún podrá entrar al after party. 

Con sus cejas juega a comunicar el creativo mensaje, y al tiempo de promocionar la última temporada de "Juego de Tronos", la actriz apoya la buena causa de Charities Aid Foundation of America, sitio que ayuda a los jóvenes a recuperarse de operaciones complicadas.

Por eso lo único que hay que hacer es ingresar a la plataforma Omaze, y participar de este divertido sorteo. 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Dear scrollers... I’ve got a very important proposition for you: Wanna get the spoilers before anyone else? Want to feel like a khalessi/khal for the night? Fancy bending the knee to me? Feel like being my Hand of the Queen? No battles for the Iron Throne (that would just be messy...) just us very civilised together at the final Game of Thrones season premiere! (I promise but can’t guarantee I won’t ask you to hold my clutch/dragons heart) It’s all to support a wonderful cause—enter for your chance to win through my bio link or at omaze.com/emilia 🔥👸🏼🐉 @omazeworld #onlyatomaze #motherofdragonsfriendofomaze #awinnerhasnonameYET #getredcarpetready #iwontgetyoutoeatahorsesheart #butimaygiveyoumybag @gameofthrones @hbo

Una publicación compartida de @ emilia_clarke el

