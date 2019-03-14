Con “Lenguaje de cejas” Así invitó Emilia Clarke a un fan al estreno de GoT

"Mis cejas por el Trono" Así es el motivante mensaje de Emilia Clarke, con el que pretende invitar a un 'fan' de las serie Games of Thrones al estreno de su última temporada.
La oportunidad es magnífica porque disfrutará de un viaje con todos los lujos, asistirá a la premiere con todo el elenco y cerca de los principales protagonistas, y más aún podrá entrar al after party.
Con sus cejas juega a comunicar el creativo mensaje, y al tiempo de promocionar la última temporada de "Juego de Tronos", la actriz apoya la buena causa de Charities Aid Foundation of America, sitio que ayuda a los jóvenes a recuperarse de operaciones complicadas.
Por eso lo único que hay que hacer es ingresar a la plataforma Omaze, y participar de este divertido sorteo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Thought you’d seen it all?! Well here you have it...My eyebrows for the Throne. And YOU for my VIP guest at the final Game of Thrones premiere EVER. It’s your LAST CHANCE to see these brows in person and be the first to see how our final season begins—NEED I SAY MORE?!! Well ok...please support a truly wonderful cause and enter to win through my bio link or at omaze.com/emilia. @omazeworld #motherofdragonsfriendofomaze #awinnerhasnonameYET #highbrowbaby #youlltakethehighbrowandilltakethe ohyougetheidea
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Will you be my Hand of the Queen? My red carpet sidekick? My plus one and then some? I’ll sneak you (give you a luxury trip and make you feel like a khaleesi/khal) to the final Game of Thrones premiere EVER and we can get lit at the after-party! Can’t say anyone else fighting for the Throne would do that, eh? TEAM TARGARYEN 4 LYFE! For your chance to win, enter through my bio link or at omaze.com/emilia @omazeworld #onlyatomaze #breakerofchainsandwebsites #motherofdragonsfriendofomaze #litafredcarpet #onceinalifetimebaby #❤️ #fortheredcarpetthrone
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Dear scrollers... I’ve got a very important proposition for you: Wanna get the spoilers before anyone else? Want to feel like a khalessi/khal for the night? Fancy bending the knee to me? Feel like being my Hand of the Queen? No battles for the Iron Throne (that would just be messy...) just us very civilised together at the final Game of Thrones season premiere! (I promise but can’t guarantee I won’t ask you to hold my clutch/dragons heart) It’s all to support a wonderful cause—enter for your chance to win through my bio link or at omaze.com/emilia 🔥👸🏼🐉 @omazeworld #onlyatomaze #motherofdragonsfriendofomaze #awinnerhasnonameYET #getredcarpetready #iwontgetyoutoeatahorsesheart #butimaygiveyoumybag @gameofthrones @hbo