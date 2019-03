¡Qué tal! Mujer se somete a cirugía plástica para parecerse a Meghan Markle

FOX NEWS: Meghan Markle-loving mom spends $30,000 on plastic surgery to look like the Duchess of Sussex



Meghan Markle-loving mom spends $30,000 on plastic surgery to look like the Duchess of Sussex



Xochytl Greer, 36, was determined to look more like th… https://t.co/rNzwdcocWt pic.twitter.com/l2RxoEDT7Z