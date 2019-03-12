EE.UU. retira personal diplomático de Venezuela

El secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Mike Pompeo, anunció el retiro total del personal diplomático de EEUU en Venezuela por el deterioro de la crisis en ese país.
The U.S. will withdraw all remaining personnel from @usembassyve this week. This decision reflects the deteriorating situation in #Venezuela as well as the conclusion that the presence of U.S. diplomatic staff at the embassy has become a constraint on U.S. policy.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) 12 de marzo de 2019
Noticia en desarrollo...