¡Sin complicarse! Así puede disfrutar de realidad virtual en casa

Experience a new dimension with the latest #NintendoLabo kit! With more games & creations than any previous kit, Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit is a unique first VR experience kids & families can build themselves! Arriving 4/12, only on #NintendoSwitch.https://t.co/PCxm9sZSed pic.twitter.com/B21Fa2FLCQ