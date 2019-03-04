¿Quién ocupará el Trono de Hierro? Así siguen las expectativas en las redes

La producción de la serie sacó 20 carteles, los cuales generan más expectativa entre los seguidores de Games of Thrones.
HBO dio muchas más herramientas para que los internautas jugaran con la pregunta ¿quién ocupará el Trono de Hierro?
Aquí las diferentes oportunidades con las que se juega cada actor de la serie.
Win or die #ForTheThrone.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) 28 de febrero de 2019
Retweet this Tweet to see who remains in the realm. pic.twitter.com/6b5GYM5GWQ
#DavosSeaworth pic.twitter.com/jm63AUFAIH— liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) 28 de febrero de 2019
Fuck yeah....!!! He’s back. Your favorite uncle! The final season of #gameofthrones 14th of April. #EuronGreyjoy #forthethrone #hbo #hbonordic #whatisdeadmayneverdie #Season8 pic.twitter.com/ucGEJXmdYA— Pilou Asbaek (@PilouAsbaek) 28 de febrero de 2019
Musical chairs - game of thrones style. The song chosen ? Rains of castamere. The Game is coming to an end. #JaimeLannister #finalseason pic.twitter.com/nWBNh1j39F— Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) 28 de febrero de 2019
“Leave one wolf alive and the sheep are never safe.” #AryaStark #ForTheThrone @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/nKA1SL6P6k— ibenggggg (@salsabilayi) 28 de febrero de 2019
I love all the new @GameOfThrones promos but this is the only one that matters pic.twitter.com/tpFHu44E4D— Drew Waldron (@drew__waldron) 28 de febrero de 2019
The final season. #BrienneOfTarth @GameOfThrones ⚔️🛡❣️ pic.twitter.com/7DVLf1KkQC— Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) 28 de febrero de 2019
#QueenCersei #ForTheThrone— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) 28 de febrero de 2019
Pledge your allegiance and tweet who you think will rule the realm. pic.twitter.com/AUCJXuHFwk
Winter is here.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) 28 de febrero de 2019
Use #ForTheThrone to pledge your allegiance to the #ArmyoftheDead. pic.twitter.com/2z5OdhrJMG
The final season. #Melisandre @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xiyuQBGzcU— Carice van Houten (@caricevhouten) 28 de febrero de 2019
Carteles oficiales de la temporada final de #JuegodeTronos (V)#VivePoniente🐲 #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/562TQLfYTQ— Juego de Tronos en Movistar+ (@juegotronosplus) 28 de febrero de 2019