Estas son las nuevas imágenes de la nueva temporada de ‘Game of Thrones’

El programa “Good Morning America" reveló un adelanto de la última temporada de esta saga.

El programa estadunidense "Good Morning America" fue el encargado de dar un pequeño adelanto de imágenes de los personajes de la saga ‘Game of Thrones’.

En estas se encuentran la nueva imagen de los personajes como: “Daenerys Targaryen”, “Jon Snow” y “Tyrion Lannister”.

 

 

