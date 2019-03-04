Estas son las nuevas imágenes de la nueva temporada de ‘Game of Thrones’

El programa estadunidense "Good Morning America" fue el encargado de dar un pequeño adelanto de imágenes de los personajes de la saga ‘Game of Thrones’.
En estas se encuentran la nueva imagen de los personajes como: “Daenerys Targaryen”, “Jon Snow” y “Tyrion Lannister”.
It’s our biggest #GameOfThrones issue ever! 🙌🏽 In honor of season 8, we put together the ultimate fan guide featuring rare photos and exclusive intel from the set of the final episodes. Swipe 👈 to see some of our 16 (!!) covers featuring Bran Stark, The Mountain, The Hound, The Night King, and more. Click the link in our bio to read our cover story, and pick up an issue on newsstands starting 3/8. Story by James Hibberd. 📷: @marchomstudio for EW